4 Las Vegas high school students charged with murder as adults in classmate’s fatal beating

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors in Las Vegas have formally charged four high school students as adults with second-degree murder in the beating of their schoolmate. The district attorney in Las Vegas says the students weren’t charged with first-degree murder because video evidence shows the killing wasn’t a premeditated act. A judge on Tuesday ordered the two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds to remain held without bail at the juvenile detention center instead of the county jail. At least four other students who are under 16 also face murder charges but are awaiting separate hearings to determine if they will be charged as adults. The Nov. 1 brawl left 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jr. dead.

