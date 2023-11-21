A 2-year-old is dead and 8 people are missing after a migrant boat capsized off Italy’s Lampedusa

ROME (AP) — A small boat crammed with migrants has capsized off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, killing a 2-year-old girl and leaving at least eight people missing. The Italian coast guard and fishermen who were in the area when the boat hit rocks before capsizing on Monday evening saved 43 other people. Most of the people rescued were from Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Guinea and Mali. Survivors told rescuers that at least eight people who were aboard were missing, including two children. Meanwhile, a fishing boat with 400 migrants onboard disembarked at the commercial port of Lampedusa after being escorted by the local coast guard.

