1 dead, others believed missing in Alaska landslide, authorities say

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — State troopers say at least one person has died and multiple others are believed missing after a large landslide slammed into a home and covered a highway near a remote community in southeast Alaska. Alaska State Troopers said Tuesday that the landslide occurred Monday night near the small island community of Wrangell, about 155 miles south of Juneau. Authorities saida preliminary survey determined three homes were in the direct path of the slide, and first responders immediately began searching and found one person dead.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.