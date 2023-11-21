1 dead, others believed missing in Alaska landslide, authorities say
By BECKY BOHRER and MARK THIESSEN
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — State troopers say at least one person has died and multiple others are believed missing after a large landslide slammed into a home and covered a highway near a remote community in southeast Alaska. Alaska State Troopers said Tuesday that the landslide occurred Monday night near the small island community of Wrangell, about 155 miles south of Juneau. Authorities saida preliminary survey determined three homes were in the direct path of the slide, and first responders immediately began searching and found one person dead.