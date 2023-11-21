House Republicans issue a subpoena to deputy prosecutor in Hunter Biden’s case

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have issued a subpoena to a senior federal prosecutor involved in the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden. House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan is calling on the assistant U.S. attorney for Delaware, Lesley Wolf, to appear before the committee by Dec. 7 to respond to allegations that she interfered in the yearslong case into the president’s son. That is according to a congressional subpoena obtained by The Associated Press. The subpoena to Wolf is the latest in a series of demands Republicans have made as part of their sprawling impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden that has so far failed to directly implicate the president in any wrongdoing.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.