Influential Iowa evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats endorses Ron DeSantis

An influential Iowa evangelical leader is endorsing Ron DeSantis for president before the leadoff Republican caucuses. Bob Vander Plaats announced his endorsement Tuesday on Fox News. His support gives a boost to DeSantis as he goes all in on Iowa in an effort to trip up Republican front-runner Donald Trump. Vander Plaats has endorsed the eventual caucus winner in every election since 2008, though it’s unclear if his support will be enough to help DeSantis catch up with Trump. Vander Plaats is the second major backer DeSantis has picked up in Iowa this month, joining popular Gov. Kim Reynolds.

