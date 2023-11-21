Las Vegas union hotel workers ratify Caesars contract

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas hotel union workers have overwhelmingly voted to approve their contract agreement with casino giant Caesars Entertainment. The decision Monday ends months of labor disputes that had brought the threat of a historic strike to the Strip. The Culinary Workers Union says the vote was 99% in favor of the deal. The union’s rank and file is expected to approve tentative deals with MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts later this week. The union says it won a 32% pay increase for its members over five years. That means workers will be earning an average $35 hourly with benefits by the end of the contract. They currently make $26 hourly, including benefits.

