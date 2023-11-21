Man agrees to plead guilty to firebombing Wisconsin anti-abortion group office in 2022

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of firebombing an anti-abortion office in Wisconsin has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge of damaging property with explosives. Online court records show Hridindu Roychowdhury entered a signed plea agreement Monday. Prosecutors in exchange have agreed to recommend the judge reduce his sentence because he has accepted responsibility for the crime. Investigators believe Roychowdhury threw two Molotov cocktails into the Madison office of Wisconsin Family Action in May 2022. One of the firebombs failed to ignite. The other set a bookcase on fire.

