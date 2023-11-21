More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say more than 100 handguns were stolen from a Michigan store after the manager was held at gunpoint and forced to reveal how to turn off the alarm. All guns except one were recovered and two men were arrested last Friday, a day after the heist at Dunham’s Sports near Benton Harbor. A Dunham’s manager told investigators he was confronted Thursday night, blindfolded and placed in a car. Investigators got the name of a suspect after he tried to transfer money from the manager’s bank account with a cash app. The two suspects are brothers who now face multiple federal charges.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.