Officials identify man fatally shot on a freeway by California Highway Patrol officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say the man who was shot and killed by a California Highway Patrol officer in a struggle in the middle of a freeway that was captured on video was a 34-year old man from Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday said Jesse Dominguez’s cause of death has not been officially determined. Dominguez was walking in westbound lanes of Interstate 105 in south LA County on Sunday afternoon. A struggle with the CHP officer ended in the fatal shooting of Dominguez. The CHP has not provided the officer’s name or additional details about the altercation.

