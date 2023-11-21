Police: Kentucky bank shooter wrote in journal about ease of buying assault weapon before killings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The man who fatally shot five coworkers in April at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, questioned in newly released journal entries whether he would be able to get a gun despite his mental health struggles. And later, after acquiring one, he wrote that it took 45 minutes and was easy. The journal writings are contained in a 64-page reported released Tuesday by Louisville Police. Authorities say they have closed the investigation into 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon’s actions. He wrote that he bought the gun and ammunition for $700 six days before the shooting. Investigators say in the report that he did not “have a firm understanding” of how to use the rifle.

