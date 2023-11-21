World’s largest cryptocurrency exchange to pay over $4 billion in agreement with US, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has agreed to pay more than $4 billion as part of an agreement with the U.S. government. A person familiar with the development in the case against Binance confirmed the settlement to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of an expected announcement. It comes months after regulators alleged in a lawsuit that the company operated as an unregistered securities exchange and violated a slew of U.S. securities laws. At the time the suit was filed, Binance said it had been cooperating with an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

By ERIC TUCKER and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

