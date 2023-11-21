Woman sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in case of boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana
SALEM, Ind. (AP) — A Louisiana woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for her involvement in the death of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy whose body was found last year in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana. On Tuesday, a Washington County judge sentenced 41-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman of Shreveport, Louisiana, to 30 years with five years suspended to probation. She pleaded guilty to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Cairo Ammar Jordan’s death. His body was found inside a suitcase in April 2022. Authorities eventually identified his body and announced that Coleman and the boy’s mother, Dejuane Ludie Anderson, were suspects in his death. Anderson remains at large.