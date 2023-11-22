25 killed when truck overloaded with food items and people crashes in Nigeria’s north
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in north-central Nigeria’s Niger state say 25 people have been killed and dozens of others injured after a truck overloaded with food items and people crashed. Authorities said Wednesday that the crash happened on Tuesday while the trailer was on its way to Nigeria’s economic hub of Lagos. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu mourned the victims and urged commuters to drive safely especially as the festive season approaches. Niger state’s governor said that authorities would work to ensure that “stringent penalties are meted out to traffic rule violators.”