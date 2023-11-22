Poland’s new parliament debates reversing a ban on government funding for in vitro fertilization

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s new parliament has begun debating the reinstatement of government funding for in vitro fertilization. It’s the body’s first legislation following elections in which the conservative party that had banned the funding lost control of the legislature. Members of the new centrist majority say it’s symbolic to begin their term with work on ending one of the bans introduced by the outgoing right-wing government. The date of the final vote on the program is not immediately known. The lawmakers stress that thousands of childless couples in the shrinking nation of some 38 million people have been waiting for the return of government support for IVF.

