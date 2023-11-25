Thousands rally in Italy over violence against women after woman’s killing that outraged the country

ROME (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Italy’s main cities to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. They marched just as an Italian man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend was extradited from Germany. The slaying of 22-year-old university student Giulia Cecchettin, allegedly at the hands of her former boyfriend, sparked outrage across Italy, where on average one woman is killed every three days. Cecchettin’s suspected killer Filippo Turetta, 21, landed at the Venice airport around mid-morning on Saturday. He was immediately transferred to a prison in the northern city of Verona to face questioning, Italian media reported.

