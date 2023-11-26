4 found dead near North Carolina homeless camp; 3 shot before shooter killed self, police say

AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Deputies responding to a call about shots fired in North Carolina on Sunday found four people shot to death in what they say appears to be a campsite for homeless people. Sampson County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Pope told WRAL-TV that an initial review of the crime scene indicated someone killed three people before killing themselves. Authorities say two men and two women were found dead around a tent at the end of a private road. The names of the dead have not been released. Pope says investigators are still collecting evidence to determine exactly how the shootings unfolded.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.