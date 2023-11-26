Attackers seize an Israel-linked tanker off Yemen in a third such assault during Israel-Hamas war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Attackers have seized a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen. That’s according to statements Sunday from the ship’s managers and a private intelligence firm. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, it comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war. The attackers seized the Central Park, managed by Zodiac Maritime, in the Gulf of Aden. Zodiac called the attack “a suspected piracy incident” and said a multinational crew of 22 sailors remained on board. A U.S. defense official said it appeared an unknown number of unidentified armed individuals seized the ship and that U.S. and coalition forces are in the vicinity monitoring the situation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.