Curfew in Sierra Leone after gunmen attacked the main military barracks and detention centers

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — Sierra Leone’s president has declared a nationwide curfew after gunmen attacked the West African country’s main military barracks in the capital and then broke into detention centers and abducted or freed the occupants. The attack raised fears of a breakdown of order amid a surge of coups in the region. President Julius Maada Bio tweeted that the unidentified gunmen attacked an armory in the capital Freetown early Sunday morning. Bio was reelected for a second term in June in a disputed vote in which the main opposition party accused Sierra Leone’s electoral commission of conspiring with his party to rig the results.

By KEMO CHAM and CHINEDU ASADU Associated Press

