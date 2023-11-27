Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow

Elon Musk is on a visit to Israel, where he toured a kibbutz that was attacked last month by Hamas militants and is set to meet with top leaders. The billionaire and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday toured a rural village that Hamas militants stormed on Oct. 7 in a deadly assault that launched the war. Video released by the prime minister’s office shows Musk taking photos or videos of the devastation. Musk also is due to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Benny Gantz, a former defense minister who’s now part of a special war Cabinet. Musk has been under fire over accusations of antisemitism flourishing on his social media platform X.

By The Associated Press

