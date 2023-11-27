Madagascar’s main opposition candidate files a lawsuit claiming fraud in the presidential election

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — The main opposition candidate in Madagascar says he has filed lawsuits with the country’s highest court seeking to have the results of this month’s national election canceled and incumbent President Andry Rajoelina’s victory declared invalid. He claims the electoral commission “modified” its figures. Rajoelina was announced Saturday as the winner with 58.95% of the votes, giving him a third term as leader of the Indian Ocean island. The victory was announced by the national electoral commission but needs to be ratified within nine days by the High Constitutional Court.

