Minnesota Wild fire coach Dean Evason, assistant Bob Woods after losing 14 of first 19 games

The Minnesota Wild have fired coach Dean Evason and assistant Bob Woods. General manager Bill Guerin announced the moves without confirming Evason’s replacement. According to multiple reports, John Hynes will be the next coach. The Wild have lost 14 of their first 19 games. Evason had the job for nearly five years. He started as a midseason replacement for Bruce Boudreau on Feb. 14, 2020. Evason went 147-77-27 in 251 regular season games and 8-15 in the postseason without winning any series.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.