Poland’s president swears in a government expected to last no longer than 14 days

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president has sworn in a government that isn’t expected to last more than 14 days. It’s a tactical maneuver that allows the conservative Law and Justice party to hang onto power a bit longer. Following a national election in October, President Andrzej Duda swore in Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who has been in that position since late 2017, in a ceremony Monday afternoon. He also sworn in other members of the Cabinet. According to the constitution, Morawiecki will have 14 days face a confidence vote in parliament for his Cabinet. But that looks like a lost cause because Morawiecki has no coalition partners, and his party doesn’t have a majority.

