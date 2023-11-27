Report says Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers used alternate email under name of Hall of Fame pitcher

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers used an alternative state email account using the name of Hall of Fame Milwaukee Braves pitcher Warren Spahn. The conservative news outlet Wisconsin Right Now first reported on the account Sunday. Evers’ spokesperson Britt Cudaback on Monday downplayed the use of the alias email address under Spahn’s name. She says that “alias email addresses” are used as a matter of “digital security.” Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said he was troubled about the use of what he called “phantom email addresses” and said he had never heard of that practice before.

