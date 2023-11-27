Roommates sue Maryland county over death of pet dog shot by police
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Associated Press
A federal lawsuit accuses police officers of illegally entering a Maryland apartment without a warrant, detaining roommates and unnecessarily shooting their pet dog, which was left paralyzed and ultimately euthanized. The four plaintiffs who sued Prince George’s County on Monday claim the officers panicked and unnecessarily fired their weapons at the dog. The suit says the dog didn’t attack the three officers before two of them shot it with their firearms and the third fired a stun gun at the animal. The lawsuit seeks at least $16 million in damages over the June 2021 incident.