Woman’s decades-old mosaic of yard rocks and decorative art work may have to go
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A midwestern woman who filled her front yard with stones, statues and art is facing the possibility of being forced to remove the decorations after 30 years of collecting them. Iris Logan’s home in St. Paul, Minnesota, has become something of a local landmark. But the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that a city inspector now says it’s a nuisance. Logan has been told to clean up the “planters, wood, metal cans, large rocks and miscellaneous debris.” The city says Logan was among several residents along the same avenue told to remove obstructions. City Council will take up the matter Dec. 6.