11 die in coal mine accident in China’s Heilongjiang province

BEIJING (AP) — A violent rock burst in a coal mine has killed 11 people in China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province. Mining work can release pressure from surrounding formations and trigger a literal explosion of rocks. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reports an initial assessment determined that is what caused the fatalities in Heilongjiang province on Tuesday. Local media say the Shuangyashan Coal Company, which operates the mine, was fined in the past for violating several safety regulations. China has been working on improving mine safety to combat accidents that happen with some frequency. In August, another coal mine explosion also killed 11 people in northern China’s Shaanxi province.

