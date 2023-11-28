A Hong Kong court hears final arguments in the subversion trial of pro-democracy activists

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has started hearing the final arguments of some of the city’s best-known pro-democracy activists tried under a law imposed by China’s ruling Communist Party to crush dissent. The subversion trial is the biggest prosecution yet under the national security law imposed by Beijing following massive anti-government protests in 2019. They may face up to life in prison if convicted. The activists were charged in connection with an informal 2020 primary election to pick candidates who could win control of the territory’s Legislative Council. Prosecutors accuse them of trying to paralyze Hong Kong’s government and topple the city’s leader by securing a majority to veto budgets. Their lawyer says they were only seeking to push for democratic elections.

