British inquiry finds serious failings at hospitals where worker had sex with more than 100 corpses

LONDON (AP) — A British government-ordered inquiry says it found serious failings at hospitals where an electrician who was later convicted of murder was able to have sex with more than 100 corpses over a 15-year period without being detected. David Fuller’s necrophilia was only discovered in 2020 after police used DNA to tie him to the 1987 slayings of two women and discovered videos of him having sex with the dead bodies of women and girls in the mortuaries at two hospitals in southeast England. The inquiry made 17 recommendations including that surveillance cameras be installed in the mortuary and that non-mortuary workers and contractors be accompanied with another staff member.

