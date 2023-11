Charlie Munger, who helped Warren Buffett build Berkshire Hathaway into an investment powerhouse, has died. He was 99. Munger’s death was confirmed in a statement from the company, which said he died Tuesday at a California hospital. Munger served as Buffett’s sounding board on investments and business decisions and helped lead Berkshire as its vice chairman for decades.

