Documents of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and lieutenant governor subpoenaed in lawsuit over bribery scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s governor and lieutenant governor have been drawn into a FirstEnergy Corp. investors lawsuit connected to the $60 million bribery scheme concocted by the energy giant and a now-incarcerated House speaker. A copy provided to The Associated Press by his office on Tuesday says Republican Gov. Mike DeWine received a subpoena for documents in the case. DeWine’s spokesperson says his lawyers are reviewing the order. It seeks communications related to ex-Speaker Larry Householder’s efforts to secure power and to the $1 billion nuclear bailout he championed in exchange for bribes. Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also got a subpoena. He’s also scheduled to be deposed in February or March.

