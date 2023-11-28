Fake babies, real horror: Deepfakes from the Gaza war increase fears about AI’s power to mislead

WASHINGTON (AP) — The war in Gaza is highlighting the latest advances in artificial intelligence as a way to spread fake images and disinformation. The fake videos and photos are intended to stoke horror and outrage, and mislead people about atrocities or responsibility for casualties. While most of the disinformation about the conflict was created using more conventional means, AI-generated videos and images are becoming more common and easier to create. That has raised concerns about how AI could be used to deceive people about big events in the future such as wars, disasters or next year’s big elections in the U.S. and several other nations.

