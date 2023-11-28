Former Google executive ends longshot bid for Dianne Feinstein’s US Senate seat in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former California tech executive has announced she is ending her longshot campaign for the U.S. Senate seat once held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Democrat Lexi Reese announced Tuesday that she has been unable to raise the many millions of dollars the first-time candidate needed to introduce herself to voters in the state. The former Google executive joined the contest in June. She positioned herself as “a new candidate with a fresh message.” She was never able to break into the top tier of candidates that includes Democratic U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.