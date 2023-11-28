Former Indiana lawmaker pleads guilty to casino corruption charge
By ISABELLA VOLMERT
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana lawmaker has pleaded guilty to a fraud charge in connection with a casino corruption scheme. Former Indiana state Rep. Sean Eberhart entered his plea before a judge in federal court in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Eberhart is accused of supporting a 2019 bill allowing Spectacle Entertainment to buy and relocate two casinos in exchange for the promise of future employment with a $350,000 salary. Sentencing will take place at a later date. Eberhart did not speak with reporters following the hearing.