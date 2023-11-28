Hunter Biden offers to testify publicly before Congress, setting up a potential high-stakes face-off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden is offering to testify publicly before Congress, setting up a potential high-stakes face-off. The offer by President Joe Biden’s son on Tuesday is in response to a subpoena from Republicans investigating his business dealings as they pursue an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president. House Republicans subpoenaed Hunter Biden more than two weeks ago, an aggressive step that tests the reach of congressional oversight powers. Republicans have failed to uncover evidence directly implicating Joe Biden in any wrongdoing. But Republicans insist their evidence paints a troubling picture of “influence peddling” in the Biden family’s business dealings, particularly with clients overseas. The White House has called for the subpoenas to be withdrawn.

