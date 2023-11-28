Judge enters $120M order against former owner of failed Michigan dam

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has signed a $120 million order against the former owner of a Michigan dam that failed after days of rain in 2020. The state says the money represents the environmental damage caused by the collapse of the Edenville Dam and and flooded the city of Midland. But it’s not known how state regulators will ever collect. Lee Mueller has filed for bankruptcy protection in Nevada. His lawyer says he doesn’t have that kind of money. The state insists the Edenville Dam collapsed as a result of poor maintenance and a lack of critical repairs.

