Michigan police arrest 12-year-old boy after youth drives away on forklift, officers follow

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Police in Michigan have arrested a 12-year-old boy who they say led them on a chase in a stolen forklift. MLive.com reports police were called to an Ann Arbor middle school on Saturday evening for a report of a stolen forklift. Officers found the forklift heading south through the city and gave chase at speeds between 15 and 20 mph. The driver, later identified as the 12-year-old, finally stopped the forklift and was taken into custody. Police later discovered the forklift had been left unlocked with a key hidden in the cab.

