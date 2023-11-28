New York drivers could face license suspensions over vision tests
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York drivers who renewed their expired licenses during part of the coronavirus pandemic face license suspensions on Dec. 1 if they don’t submit vision tests. Nearly 51,000 drivers statewide could be affected, according to Newsday. The suspensions would apply to drivers whose licenses expired between March 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021. A pandemic-era rule allowed drivers to renew their licenses online by temporarily self-certifying their vision test requirement. It was an attempt to limit crowding at DMV offices. Drivers were still required to eventually submit vision tests.