Philippine government and communist rebels agree to resume talks on ending their armed conflict

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway says the Philippine government and the country’s communist rebels have agreed to resume talks aimed at ending decades of armed conflict. Norway’s foreign ministry says high-ranking delegations from both sides met in Oslo last week and agreed to a “common vision for peace” that sought to address key obstacles. Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said the deal was signed at “an important signing ceremony” on Thursday but was only made public on Tuesday. Past Philippine administrations had engaged in intermittent negotiations with the rebels. Former President Rodrigo Duterte ended peace talks in March 2019, accusing the rebels of attacks on police and military outposts. His successor Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appears more open to negotiations.

