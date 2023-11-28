Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg says vintage car restorer stole $125,000 from him

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen’s drummer is suing a Florida car restoration company that he claims stole $125,000 from him. Max Weinberg filed a lawsuit Sunday against Investment Auto Group and its owners. He claims the owners promised him a 1957 Mercedes-Benz roadster that would be restored to like-new conditions. He made a $125,000 down payment on the $225,000 sale price. He says that when he learned the car wouldn’t reach the level promised, he canceled the purchase and demanded a refund. The owners refused. A police investigation concluded that the owners stole the money. No criminal charges have been filed. The owners’ attorney has not responded to an email seeking comment.

