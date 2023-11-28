Was the Vermont shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent a hate crime? Under state law it might be

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in Vermont are weighing whether the shooting of three college students of Palestinian descent over the weekend was a hate crime. The victims were shot and injured Saturday while walking near the University of Vermont campus. Forty-eight-year-old Jason Eaton, who is white, was arrested Sunday and has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder. Whether the shooting can be declared a hate crime is complicated. Vermont’s hate crimes statute applies to someone whose crime is motivated “in whole or in part, by the victim’s actual or perceived protected category.” But investigators don’t yet have evidence to support such an enhancement, which state law dictates must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.