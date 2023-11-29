Boy who was 12 when he fatally ran over his foster mother gets 2 years in custody

LONDON (AP) — A British foster child who killed the woman caring for him when he ran over her with her car has been sentenced to two years in custody. The boy was 12 at the time. He previously pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. Prosecutors dropped a murder charge. Prosecutors say the boy asked officers after his arrest in April if the woman was dead and then said it looked like he got his “first kill.” But prosecutors say he didn’t intend to kill her. Her family criticized prosecutors, saying they believed the boy showed a complete disregard for life.

