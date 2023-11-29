Coal-producing West Virginia is converting an entire school system to solar power

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An entire county school system in coal-producing West Virginia is going solar. The project in Wayne County Schools represents what a developer and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s office touted on Wednesday as the biggest-ever single demonstration of sun-powered renewable electricity in Appalachian public schools. The agreement between Wayne County Schools and West Virginian solar installer and developer Solar Holler builds on historic investments in coal communities made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. Democratic Sen. Manchin had a major role in shaping the project as Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chair. Up to 10,000 solar panels are expected to deliver as much as 5.33 Megawatts of power to county schools annually.

