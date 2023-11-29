Court clears France’s justice minister of conflict of interest following an unprecedented trial

PARIS (AP) — A special court has cleared France’s justice minister of conflict of interest, ruling he was not guilty of having used his office to settle personal scores. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said after the ruling Eric Dupond-Moretti will therefore remain a government member. Once a high-profile lawyer, Eric Dupond-Moretti was accused of abusing his position to order probes targeting magistrates who investigated him, his friends and his former clients. Wednesday’s ruling marked a victory for Dupond-Moretti, who had denied wrongdoing and refused to resign. The proceedings in a court for alleged wrongdoing by the government marked the first time in modern France that a serving government minister was put on trial for actions taken in the post.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.