Lawmakers can ‘vote their conscience’ on expelling Santos, House speaker says, but he has concerns
By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson is expressing reservations about expelling Rep. George Santos from the chamber this week. But Johnson says GOP leaders won’t push colleagues to oppose removing the New York Republican from office. Johnsons said after a closed-door meeting Wednesday with House Republicans that “we’re going to allow people to vote their conscience.” Santos has survived two previous expulsion efforts in his first year in office and has said he won’t run for reelection in 2024. The hands-off approach this time could tip the scales against him with a vote coming as early as Thursday. In the history of the House, only five members have been expelled.