Louisiana’s tough-on-crime governor-elect announces new leaders of state police, national guard

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Republican Gov.-elect Jeff Landry has announced steps that he says are aimed at fulfilling a promise to prioritize fighting crime in the state. On Wednesday, he named a new state police chief and other statewide safety and security leadership positions. Landry also said that once he’s inaugurated in January, he will bring “as much of a law enforcement presence” as necessary to keep New Orleans safe. He did not offer specifics, however, about how to tackle crime in the state’s tourist-friendly and most populous city. In recent years, Louisiana has had one of the highest homicide rates in the country.

