Panama’s high court declares mining contract unconstitutional. Here is what happens next

Panama (AP) — In a historic ruling, Panama’s Supreme Court declared that legislation granting a mining concession to a subsidiary of Canadian mining company First Quantum Mineral was unconstitutional. The mine has been an important economic engine for the country. But the contract triggered protests that paralyzed the Central American nation for over a month, mobilizing a broad swath of Panamanian society, including Indigenous communities who said the mine was destroying key ecosystems they depend on. Here’s what comes next.

By KATHIA MARTÍNEZ and JUAN ZAMORANO Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.