Poland’s new parliament brings back state financing for in vitro fertilization

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s new parliament has reinstated government funding for in vitro fertilization, previously banned by the conservative party which lost control of the legislature in the country’s recent general election. The parliament, which began its term this month, has made a point of reversing the ban in one of its first moves as it sets on changing laws introduced by the conservative government that are seen as restrictive. Following a heated debate, lawmakers on Wednesday voted 268-118, with 50 abstentions, to guarantee state funding for IVF procedures, estimated at some 500 million zlotys, or about $125 million, a year. The law still needs approval from President Andrzej Duda who is allied with the conservative government.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.