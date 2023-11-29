Senate Majority Leader Schumer warns that antisemitism is on the rise as he pushes for Israel aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is warning that antisemitism in the United States has reached levels unseen in generations and called on his fellow Democrats to clearly condemn it. Schumer is the highest-ranked Jewish elected official in the U.S. His remarks during a nearly-45 minute speech on the Senate floor Wednesday come at a sensitive time in the Israel-Hamas war. The Biden administration is engaged in delicate negotiations to release hostages held by Hamas and extend a cease-fire. Democratic senators are increasingly calling to attach humanitarian conditions on a military aid package for Israel. And the left-wing of the party has demonstrated a surge in support for embattled Palestinians.

