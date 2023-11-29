Young activists who won Montana climate case want to stop power plant on Yellowstone River

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Young environmental activists who won a landmark climate change case are trying to persuade the Montana Supreme Court to stop a natural gas power plant being built on the banks of the Yellowstone River. The 16 young plaintiffs filed a brief Tuesday saying the power plant’s air quality permit should be declared invalid or at least stayed until the state’s appeal of their climate change case is decided. The brief was filed in support of a case filed by two environmental groups challenging the air quality permit. The activists prevailed in August in their yearslong lawsuit against the state for not doing enough to protect them from climate change.

