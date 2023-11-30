A deadline for ethnic Serbs to sign up for Kosovo license plates has been postponed by 2 weeks

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s government has postponed a deadline by two weeks for ethnic Serbs living in the country to register their vehicles with Kosovo license plates instead of Serbian ones. The move on Thursday was made to give ethnic Serbs more time to comply with the order. The deadline was initially set for Friday but now has been moved to Dec. 15. The program has financial incentives including the waiving of taxes and the registration fee. Old number plates will be considered illegal when the deadline passes. Violators will first be fined and then have their vehicles towed if they didn’t abide by the new rules.

